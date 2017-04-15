UN ‘outraged’ at killing of three workers in South Sudan city

UNITED NATIONS, April 15 (APP): Expressing “horror” at the killing

of three workers contracted by its office in Wau, South Sudan, during violence that wracked the city earlier this week, the United Nations emergency food relief agency has called on the authorities to bring

those responsible to justice.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP), in a news release Saturday, said the three men – Daniel James, Ecsa Tearp and Ali Elario, all citizens of South Sudan – appeared to have been killed on Monday as they tried to make their way to the UN agency’s warehouse, where they worked as porters.

Two died of machete wounds and the third was shot. “We are outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of our colleagues, who worked every day to help provide life-saving food to millions of their fellow countrymen,” Joyce Luma, the WFP Country Director for South Sudan, said.

“Our sympathies and condolences are with their families. Their dedication will not be forgotten,” she added.

The UN agency said that it received the information on the deaths yesterday from the company that employed them. The company is contracted by WFP to provide loading and unloading services at its Wau warehouse.

“We call on the South Sudanese authorities to hold those responsible for this unspeakable violence accountable for their actions,” Ms Luma stressed.