UN monitoring mass Palestinian prisoners’ hunger strike: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 (APP):The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation of more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, who have gone on hunger strike honoring a call by a fellow inmate, a UN spokesman has said.

“We are obviously aware of the situation and following the developments closely,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

“As a matter of principle, wherever it may be, we always call for prisoners to be treated in a humane way,” he added

Backing The protest action involves a reported number of 1,500

prisoners. It started on Monday to force Israeli prison authorities to provide more humane conditions for the inmates.

The protest leader, Marwan Barghouti, who has been given four life terms for allegedly masterminding anti-Israeli attacks, was placed in solitary confinement following the initiation of the strike.

The Israel Prisons Service spokesman Assaf Librati said Barghouti had

been transferred from Hadarim Prison to the Kishon Prison, near Haifa.

The move came after he published an opinion piece in The New York Times on the hunger strike.

Israeli authorities have ruled out negotiating with the striking

Palestinian prisoners.

Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan claimed the hunger strikers are terrorists and incarcerated murderers who are getting what they deserve and we have no reason to negotiate with them.

Palestinians have rallied in the occupied West Bank in support of the

hunger strikers. The protests led to clashes with Israeli forces.

The UN spokesman further said the world body takes cognizance of the

confrontations and added, “ We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint.”

In The New York Times opinion peace, Barghouti vowed that Palestinians would not surrender in the face of Israel’s “inhumane” occupation.

“Decades of experience have proved that Israel’s inhumane system of

colonial and military occupation aims to break the spirit of prisoners and the nation to which they belong, by inflicting suffering on their bodies, separating them from their families and communities, using humiliating measures to compel subjugation, Barghouti wrote. “In spite of such treatment, we will not surrender to it.”