UK envoy underscores significance of UK Pak ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew Saturday said the United Kingdom and Pakistan had shared deep relations during the last 70 years and they were looking forward to further strengthen them.

He said the cultural links underpinned by strong people

to people links were central to these bilateral ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Karachi

Literature Festival, he highlighted the importance of 70th

anniversary of UK Pakistan relations.

He said the British audiences should get the chance to

experience Pakistan’s vibrant art and cultural offerings.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the participation

of British authors in the ceremony including Shrabani Basu, Mirza Waheed Victoria Schofield and Mohammed Hanif, said a press release received here.

Thomas Drew expressed his hope that UK Pakistan cooperation on culture and arts would benefit Pakistan’s vibrant art scene through introducing new audiences.

He also referred to the launch of British Council Library and urged audience to join it as it offered wonderful British and Pakistani books.

The British Council has a pop up library at the Karachi

Literature Festival, which has more information on the British

Council Libraries in Karachi and Lahore.