UK delegation expresses satisfaction over ECP’s election preparations

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): A British delegation on Tuesday expressed

satisfaction over the ongoing preparations of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the general election 2018.

The delegation, led by British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, during its visit to the ECP assured that it would keep continue cooperating with the Commission in the capacity building area for the next general elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice ® Sardar Muhammad Raza gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on all ongoing preparation measures for the general elections, including capacity building, Result Management System (RMS) and others.

Proposed Election Act 2017 was also discussed and the British High Commissioner was informed about the ECP’s role in that regard.

The British delegation took interest in women voters registration, efforts of the ECP and its active role in the proposed unified law.

The CEC thanked the delegation for extending help to the ECP in capacity building measures.

Besides the British High Commissioner, the delegation included Second Secretary Political Martin Robinson and Head of Democracy Programme Ms Jawairia Jilani.