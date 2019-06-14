UNITED NATIONS, Jun 14 (APP):United Nation (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday called for an independent investigation to establish as to who was responsible for the attacks on two oil tankers this week in the Persian Gulf that has escalated tensions in the region.

“It’s very important to know the truth and it’s very important that responsibilities are clarified. Obviously that can only be done if there is an independent entity that verifies those facts,” he told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, adding that he believed only the Security Council could order a U.N. investigation.