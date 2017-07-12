Two matches played, Pakistan’s Israr victorious

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed beat USA’s

Todd Harrity in the second match of the Pakistan v World-V series

here at Mushaf Complex on Wednesday.

Israr beat Todd by 11/7, 11/6, 4/11, 12/10. However in the

first match Hong Kong’s Leo Au beat Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman by

15/13, 11/8, 11/9.

For the revival of international squash activities in

Pakistan, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is conducting the first

of its kind mega squash series between Pakistan v World-V, in which

top squash players from different countries are participating.

Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan, Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail

Aman was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan v World-V

series who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) awarded trophies to the winners and runners up of the tournament.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President, PSF,

Former Squash Legends Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman were also present

on the occasion.

The two-day Pakistan v World-V series will be followed by

another edition of Pakistan v Egypt Squash series at the same venue.

The Pakistan v Egypt series would be held from July 15 to 16.

Karim Abdel Gawad who was World No 1 last month is also featuring

in Pakistan v Egypt series along with Omar Moosad who remained No 3

during October last year.

Players included in World-V team, which will be lined up

against Pakistan’s squad, include World No 33 Leo Au from Hong

Kong, World No 35 Karim Ali Fathi from Egypt, World No 44 Lucas

Serme from France, World No 51 Todd Harrity and World No 53 Nathan

Lake from England.