Two matches decided in Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup cricket tournament

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP)- – Lahore Eagles and Ravi won notched up victories against their respective rivals on the opening day of the Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup one day cricket tournament at different venues here on Wednesday.

President, Lahore City Cricket Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad inaugurated the event amid the presence of a number of former cricketers.

At LCCA ground Lahore Eagles beat Lahore Lions by 8 wickets and at cricket centre model town ground, Lahore Ravi defeated Lahore Falcons by four wickets.

Following are the summarized scores,

Lahore Eagles Vs Lahore Lions atLCCA Ground Lahore

Lahore Lions 226/10 in 49 overs

Muhammad Waqas 54, Muhammad Hamza 52, Fahad Usman 33, Jahanzaib Abdullah 25.

Muhammad Suleman 3/30, Raza Ali Dar 2/31, Shahrukh Ali 2/45

Lahore Eagles 228/2 in 33.3 overs

Umer Siddique 109 not out, Rizwan Hussain 60, Shahrukh Ali 45

Umer Siddique was declared man of the match due to his outstanding batting performance.

Lahore Ravi Vs Lahore Falcons at Cricket Center Ground Model Town Lahore

Lahore Falcons 189/10 in 47.5 overs

Zeeshan Ahmed 41, Nauman Qasim 26, Mohammad Aftab 21

Ali Mustafa 4/31, Asfand Mehran 2/26, Wasim Khan 2/31

Lahore Ravi 193/6 in 46.2 overs

Irfan Haider 84 not out, Asfand Mehran 37 not out, Imran Dogar 36

Saif ur Rehman 2/29, Mohammad Aftab 2/39, Zia Shahzad 2/44

Irfan Haider named man of the match for his winning performance

Lahore Shalimar and Lahore Cheetas will play tomorrow (Thursday) at Ittefaq Ground.