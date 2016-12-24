Two-day book bazaar concludes on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):A two-day weekly book bazaar
concluded here on Saturday.
It was inagurated on Friday at premises of Pakistan
Academy of Letters (PAL).
Talking to APP an official said, “the publishers and
book sellers of Islamabad and Rawalpindi set up their
stalls at weekly book bazaar. The bazaar remained open from
9 am to 7 pm for two-days”.
Books on various subjects were available at the bazaar
on discounted rates.
PAL has been making efforts to promote book reading culture in
the country.
