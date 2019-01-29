Turkish skier Usta Berkin steals show on day first of CAS Int’l Ski Cup

NALTAR, Jan 29 (APP):Turkish skier, Usta Berkin dominated his opponents in the men’s giant slalom category on the opening day of the 3rd Chief Air Staff (CAS) Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic Pakistan Air Force (PAF) ski resort Naltar.

Ukrainian skiers Tsibelekno Levko and Nariichyn Andriy remained second and third respectively in the same category of the event.

In the women’s giant slalom event Ukraine proved invincible as two Ukrainian skiers Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova got the first and second positions, respectively. Pakistani talented international skier Umama Wali finished third in the category.