Turkish President to visit Pakistan next month: Turk CG

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP):Turk Consul General in Pakistan, Tolga Ucak on Tuesday said President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan next month, and he would formally make investment related announcement during the visit.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Turkish Electrical

Electronics and Services Exporters’ Association of (TET) sartorial B2B

meetings between Turkish and Pakistani businessmen, said a statement.

Ucak said that Turkey had an unbreakable bond with Pakistan, which

would only grow stronger with the passage of time. Turkey favoured a

balance trade with Pakistan, he added.