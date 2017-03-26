Turkish health ministry delegation meets Punjab CM

LAHORE, March 26 (APP): Punajb Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sahrif said on Sunday that Pakistan and Turkey had strong brotherly relations and hearts of people from both the countries beat in unison.

He was talking to a high-level delegation from Turkish Health Ministry,

which called on him here. The delegation was led by Turkish Health Ministry Managing Director for International Health Policies Mr. Selami Kilic.

The Turkish delegation congratulated the Chief Minister on Pakistan Day

and expressed their feelings that they were the co-partners of Pakistanis in their joys, adding they celebrated Pakistan Day as health week and felt real happiness by serving Pakistani brothers and sisters.

The delegates said Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh

was a gift for people of South Punjab and quality medical facilities were being provided in this hospital. They added that Pakistan was their second home and their team was collaborating with the Punjab government for improvement in health sector.

The Punjab Chief Minister said on 23rd March 1940 under the dynamic

leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muslims from the sub-continent initiated a great struggle for a separate homeland and certainly this was a historical day.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,

he said, Pakistan was fast moving towards progress and prosperity and all the citizens of Pakistan enjoyed equal rights.

Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the cooperation and assistance from

Turkish Health Ministry experts and doctors for improving healthcare system in the province. He added that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh was being extended to 500 bed hospital and this hospital was a sign of Pak-Turk eternal relationship.

The Chief Minister said, “It is my mission to improve healthcare system

to the extent that it must come up to the expectations of the people and we are very much thankful to our brother country Turkey for their cooperation in improving the healthcare system.”

Expert doctor from Turkish Health Ministry Dr. Hasan Cagil and other

renowned doctors were also included in the delegation. Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, medical experts and other authorities were also present.

