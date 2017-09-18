Turkish Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sep 18 (APP): Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Sadik Babur
Girgin called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.
Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were
discussed during the meeting, said an ISPR statement issued here.
The two noted the exemplary relations between the brotherly nations with
satisfaction and pledged to broaden the scope even further.
