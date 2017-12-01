Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Turkey has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Peshawar, on Friday and renewed its

support to “brotherly Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

“We learned with great sorrow that many were killed and wounded due to a terrorist attack perpetrated at

the Agricultural Training Institute, Peshawar”, Turkish Embassy said in a statement here on Friday.

Turkish Government has condemned this heinous terrorist act and wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost

their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded, and conveyed condolences to the Government and brotherly

people of Pakistan.