ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Turkey has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Peshawar, on Friday and renewed its
support to “brotherly Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.
“We learned with great sorrow that many were killed and wounded due to a terrorist attack perpetrated at
the Agricultural Training Institute, Peshawar”, Turkish Embassy said in a statement here on Friday.
Turkish Government has condemned this heinous terrorist act and wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost
their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded, and conveyed condolences to the Government and brotherly
people of Pakistan.
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar
