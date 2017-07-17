TUBITAK, PSF discuss avenues of joint cooperation

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): A six-member delegation of the

Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK),

held a meeting with the team of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) here

on Monday.

TUBITAK delegation was headed by Vice President, TUBITAK Dr Orkun

HASEKIOGLU, whereas Chairman, PSF Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf headed the Pakistani side.

Both sides apprised each other about the working of their

organizations. During the meeting various aspects of future joint

collaboration were also discussed, an official of the PSF told APP.

The PSF and TUBITAK agreed to launch second call of joint

proposals, the proposals will be submitted jointly by Pakistani and

Turkish Sciences in various scientific fields.

Priority areas of joint proposal submission were also

finalized during the meeting.

The PSF and TUBITAK also agreed to conduct joint workshop on key

scientific areas. Possible future avenues of joint cooperation

between Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information (PASTIC)

and Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) with TUBITAK were also discussed during the meeting.