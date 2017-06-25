Trump greets Muslim on Eid-ul-Fitr, but no celebration at White House

WASHINGTON, June 25 (APP): President Trump and the First Lady extended their best wishes to all Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, but the White House has likely ended a long tradition of celebrating it, a Washington Post report said on Saturday.

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity,” the statement read as quoted by the report. “Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with people from all walks of life.”

The statement further said: “During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values. Eid Mubarak.”

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also issued a statement to extend greetings to all Muslims celebrating the festival.

“This holiday marks the culmination of Ramadan, a month in which many experience meaning and inspiration in acts of fasting, prayer, and charity. This day offers an opportunity to reflect on our shared commitment to building peaceful and prosperous communities. Eid Mubarak.”

But, the report noted that President Trump has ended a long tradition of celebrating Ramadan an Eid at the White House.

“For the first time in nearly two decades, Ramadan has come and gone without the White House recognizing it with an iftar or Eid celebration, as had taken place each year under the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations,” the report said.

In recent weeks, several former White House staff members told The Post they would usually begin planning an iftar “months in advance” and didn’t anticipate the Trump White House could pull something off before the end of Ramadan.

Rumana Ahmed, who helped plan several White House iftar dinners and one Eid celebration during the Obama administration, expressed regrets that the tradition could end with Trump, the report quoted her as saying.