Trials for selection of East Zone cricket teams

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Trials for the selection of East Zone

cricket teams to take the senior inter district cricket championship

will be held here tomorrow, Wednesday at Aligarh cricket ground

Model Town.

According to Secretary East Zone Ahmed Ayaz Khan approximately

175 players from different clubs of east zone are expected to take

part in trials from which two teams will be picked.

Head Coaches of Lahore Region Sajjad Akber and Kamran Khan have

been appointed Joint Chief Selectors by the President, Lahore Region

Cricket Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad. Imran Bucha will perform

his duties as Regional Selector while Hafeez ur Rehman has been

appointed as Zonal Selector.

Senior Inter District Tournament Lahore Region will start from

August 11.