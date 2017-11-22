Training workshop on ‘Strategic Communication’ for police officers concludes

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The training workshop on ‘Strategic Communication’ aimed at building capacity of police officers in engaging with media persons during any crisis situation concluded here at National Police Academy (NPA) on Wednesday.

The two-day workshop was arranged by Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and National Heritage. The training module included interactive discussions and mock exercises to replicate the real time situation.

The trainers focused upon inculcating communication techniques among the participants which would help them in building bridge and confidence among law enforcement agencies and the media.

They emphasized upon the fact that dissemination of credible information helps to reduce speculations as well as panic among people.

They highlighted that better understanding and professional engagement with the media was essential to minimize the negative impact of any crisis.

Talking to APP, Assistant Superintendent of Police Slaeem Shah said it was the best part of their training to interact with media and they had learnt a lot from it, which would be helpful for them in their professional life.

He observed that before this direct interaction with media persons, they were briefed about media and how to liaison with them during normal and crisis situations at a seminar “which was not as fruitful as it is.”

He urged the quarters concerned to arrange such practical activities more during their training because they helped in their capacity building.

NPA Deputy Commandant Dr Suleman Sultan Rana appreciated the efforts of the information ministry in arranging the training workshop which he acknowledged, would help to enhance the communication skills of the police officers.

He said such trainings could also prove beneficial in bridging the gap and developing understanding of the functioning of the media during crisis.

Pakistan Peace Collective Chief Executive Officer M Shabbir Anwer said the media was integral part of building public’s trust and confidence in the law enforcement agencies.

He said there was a need for developing an innovative approach to engage media, based on mutual cooperation, trust, and confidence.

Later, he distributed certificates among participants at the conclusion of training workshop.