Train duration between Rawalpindi,Lahore to be reduced: minister

LAHORE, Feb 02 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that time duration of travelling by train between Lahore and Rawalpindi will be reduced by half an hour in March.

Addressing a press conference at the PR Headquarters here

on Saturday, he said that track between Rawalpindi and Lahore

was being improved.

He said that the PR had collected Rs320 million as fine in a campaign against ticket-dodgers during the last three months, adding that it was a big amount and now the PR police had been given authority to take action against ticket- dodgers.