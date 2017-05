LAHORE, May 12 (APP): Trailer of film “Yalghar” has been

released on social media on Friday.

The film has been produced with big budget and will be

released in cinema houses on Eid ul Fitr. Hassan Waqar Rana

is the writter and director of this film.

Film stars, Shan, Hamayun Saeed, Ayesha Umar, Ayub Khosa,

Armina Khan and Bilal Ashraf have performed in “Yalghar”.