Traditional Persian wheel ‘Rehat’ inaugurated at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): A traditional Persian wheel “Rehat” a symbol of country culture and tradition inaugurated here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, renowned artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal and a large number of people from different

walks of life attended the inauguration ceremony.

The traditional Persian Wheel “Rehat” was established in front of Lok Virsa heritage Museum.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that renowned artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal and Sara Iqbal Azeem who put all their efforts to prepare such a piece of art at Lok Virsa.

“Muhammad Azeem Iqbal is among those artists who introduced new techniques of art by using leather wood, handmade paper, stones,

copper and other traditional items,” she said.

She said that Lok Virsa is doing its best to reinforce national harmony and integration by promoting the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan.

She said that this mega project was conceptualized and organized with an aim to revive endangered folk arts, crafts as well as to promote and safeguard traditional practitioners associated with Pakistan’s folk heritage.

Hopefully the visitors and researchers would like this corner and get connected with their rich cultural background so it’ll be easily transformed to next generation, she added.

Artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal said that said that people like innovations in art, adding that he is making efforts to introduce new ideas and innovative artwork.

He said that under the current leadership Lok Virsa achieve many milestones and introducing ‘Rehat’ is one of them.

He praises the efforts of Lok Virsa in documenting and presenting the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful manner.

“We can change the perception the world has towards Pakistan through arts and culture,” he said.

The self-taught artist gets his inspiration from nature with the ideology that art is a field of love and devotion.