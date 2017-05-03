Top int’l polio monitoring body lauds Pakistan’s performance

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): The International Monitoring Board (IMB) for

Global Polio Eradication that met at College of Physicians in London commended Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Progarmme for its continued progress towards the interruption of disease in the country.

Appreciating the commitment of the political and administrative leadership, the Board which comprises of top global experts on polio assessed all time low virus transmission intensity as a unique opportunity to rid the world of crippling disease forever, says a fax message received here from London.

Last year the IMB had recognized transformative improvements in performance of the Pakistan polio eradication programme brought about by the dynamic network of Emergency Operations Centres and urged Pakistan to maintain the momentum.

Addressing the board, Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal

Tarar said that the Prime Minister had declared Polio eradication as one of the top priorities in the health sector in Pakistan intractably linked to Sustainable Development Goals and the National Health Vision 2025.

She said the programme has been focused on fully implementing the National Emergency Action Plan on polio. A performance culture has been consolidated around a drive for results and urgency.

Our collective efforts have been to ensure the key foundations of the

programme are built on solid structures like the importance of the vaccinator female, local to the Mohalla, well trained and well supervised; ensuring good micro-planning across the board; and a high investment in risk management.

She said “We continue to drive encouragement from the progress. 20 Polio

cases in 2016 are lowest ever recorded and the current case count of two compares to 11 during the same time period in 2016.”

Last cases from core reservoirs of Karachi and Khyber-Peshawar were seen

in early 2016 and since September 2016, outbreaks in the tier four districts of Kohistan and South Sindh have been effectively contained, the minister added.

Presenting the situation report, Prime Minister’s Focal Person Senator

Ayesha Raza Farooq said that the country programme efforts have given Pakistan a current polio epidemiology that remains the best ever seen however interrupting polio virus circulation and eradication are zero sum games.

The country team shared details of activities conducted during the low

transmission season including operations, surveillance as well as the management and oversight.

The results of recent survey indicating high immunity levels in the

highest risk areas were also presented. The delegation further shared the remaining risks and mitigation measures that the programme aimed to implement from now till the end of 2017 in all provinces and areas.

The IMB was further updated on mechanisms put in place to jointly tackle the virus risk in bordering zones with Afghanistan.

The Board acknowledged the great progress made and thanked both the dedicated work force of over 250,000 valiant frontline workers for their unwavering commitment, the people of Pakistan and the polio management team both at national and subnational levels for their commitment, creativity and hard work.

The IMB will be concluding deliberations by the end of this week and

will issue recommendations during May. The National Coordinator, Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar termed the IMB deliberations very reassuring and motivating for the national polio eradication team.

He said that the virus is now fighting for its survival. “We have to

stay focused and only a bit of additional push could help us in achieving a significant global public health landmark.”