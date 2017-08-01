Three years needed to regain lost glory: Qamar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Former World Champion and Pakistan

Squash Federation (PSF) vice-president Qamar Zaman Tuesday said it

would take three years for Pakistan to eventually regain its lost

glory in the game, sice players need time to prove their mettle.

Speaking about Pakistan’s junior players poor show in recently

concluded WSF World Junior Squash Championships 2017 in New Zealand,

Qamar said Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and players are working

hard to regain country’s lost glory in the game.

“We need to give time to players and federation as things take

time to improve,” he said and added that the Federation had finished

the concept of overage players which was a big hurdle for the

upcoming young talent. “Now young players are coming up and they

need time to prove their talent.”

He recalled that Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob beat World No. 2

Karim Abdel Gawad in the Pakistan-Egypt squash series held here last

month which was a great achievement of the Federation.

“It is a result of players and PSF’s efforts that Pakistan

sealed the Squash Series against World-V by 3-2,” he pointed. Qamar

said all these accomplishments are due to hard work of players and

PSF.

Responding to a question, he said squash academies supervised

by me, Jansher Khan and Jahangir Khan are working hard on players

and hopefully in three to four years our squash players would be

producing good results at international level.