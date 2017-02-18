Those who target innocent people not to be spared : Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Khan on Saturday said that those who target innocent people, whether
they are inside the country or come from foreign lands would not be
spared.
“It has been established that Afghan refugees have also been
used during these terrorists incidents. I appeal to Afghan refugees
not to be used and identify those black sheep among them who
facilitate terrorists and terrorists activities,” the Minister said
this while talking to a group of journalists here.
The Minister said those involved in recent terrorist attacks
in Peshawer and Lahore along with their facilitator have been
identified.
He said the investigations into recent terrorist attacks has
established that a coordinated effort was being made to disrupt
improving peace and normalcy in the country, adding that it has
become very clear that foreign powers and their intelligence
agencies were involved in creating unrest in Pakistan.
The Minister said that during the recent high level security
meeting it has been decided that even diplomatic consideration would
not impede actions aimed at ensuring national security and peace.
He noted that Pakistani nation has been hosting Afghan
refugees for the last 30 years and has looked after them despite its
own problems. It is now the responsibility of the Afghan refugees to
identify black sheep who are disrupting the peace of Pakistan.
The Minister said that main facilitator of Lahore terrorist
attack has been nabbed. Some more arrests were made last night from
Hazro, Taxila and Attock. On the occasion, the Minister also
appreciated work of intelligence agencies which had worked hard to
arrest not just the main facilitator of the attack but all those who
were linked with attacks in Lahore within 24 hours.
He said the civil and military leadership has decided to deal
with recent wave of terrorism with iron hands. The decision was
taken during high level meetings held in wake of recent terrorist
incidents in the country.
Stressing upon the need for national unity at this hour, the
Minister said that the same spirit and unity is needed today which
was displayed by the nation after the APS attack, adding that our
unity and resolve is our real strength.
He pointed out that the present government had successfully
fought a situation when, on daily basis 5-6 terrorist attacks used
to take place back in June 2013. Similarly, this time also we would
face the challenge with the nation’s support and prayers.
He maintained that the policies of the government pursued
during the last three years and continuing operations against the
militants had clipped the terrorist operations and their evil
actions in Pakistan. The actions against the militants had forced
them to fled from Pakistan and build their headquarters and training
centers across the border in foreign countries.
Regarding the blast in Sehwan Sharif Chaudhry Nisar said
significant breakthrough is yet to be made into the incident. He,
however, observed that it was unfortunate that some people in order
to hide their criminal negligence and poor performance were doing
politics on this incident.
He said that during the last three years he had strictly
followed a principle not to blame anyone or attempt making political
gains against his opponents over terrorist incidents but the
statements issued during the last 24 hours by few political leaders
of a party are highly regrettable. This, he continued, shows their
performance and their mentality.
The Minister questioned that security of Sehwan Sharif Mazar
was a federal government responsibility or was of provincial
government?
Ch. Nisar said that he had himself witnessed poor level of
security level being provided to Sehwan Sharif but would refrain
from commenting on it. He said that if such statements would
continue, he would bring all the facts and figures in regards to
security of Sehwan Sharif before the people of Sindh and the
country.
The Minister said he has never indulged in politics on the
issues of national security as he firmly believes that such a
tendency can seriously undermine the successes achieved by the law
enforcement agencies and the army and people of Pakistan after
rendering huge sacrifices in their fight against the menace of
terrorism. But negatively skewed propaganda and the agenda of a
political party necessitated his clarification.
Regarding measures being taken to cope with the situation,
the recent actions is the first response from overall strategy
evolved and the goals set during the recent high level meetings.
He said that more actions would follow to eliminate terrorism
emanating from foreign lands as well as against their facilitators
present inside the country.
The Minister reiterated that terrorists and their
facilitators would be dealt with iron hands and in coming days and
weeks and action would be taken without any consideration
whatsoever.