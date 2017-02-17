Terrorists responsible for Lahore blast arrested: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Feb 17 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that terrorists and their facilitators involved in Charing Cross, Lahore blast had been apprehended.

“Suicide bomber belonged to Afghanistan while another terrorist is from Bajaur Agency”, he added.

Speaking to media at 180-H Model Town this evening, he said that planning and preparation for the blast was done in Afghanistan by a network of terrorists. The Chief Minister while explaining progress in the probe into the deadly Charing Cross suicide attack said, a facilitator, Anwarul Haq brought the Afghan suicide bomber to Lahore and dropped him at the site of the blast on a motorcycle.

It is pertinent to mention that some 14 people including SSP Operation Lahore Police Zahid Gondal and DIG Traffic Capt. ® Ahmed Mubeen were martyred while 85 others sustained injuries.

He said the terrorists were rounded up two days back in a joint action. He said, planning and masterminding of terrorist attacks in Pakistan was done by handlers in neighbouring country Afghanistan.

On this occasion, Anwarul Haq and his confessional video was shown to media in which he stated that he belonged to Bajaur Agency and had been living in Lahore since 2010 and was deputed to target police. “I brought the suicide bomber from Afghan province Kunnar and guided him to Charing Cross for the attack”, he added.

In reply to a question, the Chief Minister said, the war against terrorism would be taken to its logical end. He lauded the sacrifices rendered by security forces and police personnel in war against terrorism. He vowed that the government would avenge death of every victim of terrorism.

He said, he personally visited families of those who embraced martyrdom in Lahore blast and did not see affected families discouraged after such terror attacks. He said a courageous mother told him that she would have her second son join the police forces after one embraced martyrdom.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was considering a package for the martyrs of Mall Road bomb blast and an announcement in this regard would be made soon.

He said hundreds of terrorists were hanged on proven their guilt.

The Chief Minister urged political opponents to avoid from politicking on the issue of terrorism. “It is unfortunate that some parties criticized the police and Punjab government despite the great sacrifice of our law enforcement agencies,” he mentioned.

Answering a query about extension in tenure of military courts, he reiterated the stance of the Pakistan Muslim League-N government saying that tenure of the courts was needed to be extended for better results.

The Chief Minister felicitated Inspector General of Punjab Police and law enforcement agencies for speedy progress in probe into the suicide attack.

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Counter Terrorism Department Lt. Col. ® Ayub Khan, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Punjab were present.