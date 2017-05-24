Talent hunt program to conclude tomorrow at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): A three-week Talent Hunt program would be concluded on May 25 arranged by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Balochistan government in a bid to provide a platform for emerging singers of the province.

The talent hunt program was started on May 5 and during course of time, the team of Lok Virsa visited various parts of Balochistan.

A large number of new singers were participated in the auditions process and the selected candidates would be given further opportunities by Lok Virsa.

The concluding ceremony of the talent hunt program would be held at Lok Virsa on Thursday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the programme helps promote those who are eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform.

She said that the purpose of the programme is to provide a platform to talented singers. She added that Pakistan was rich with the talent and that it was their responsibility to search for them and promote them.

She added that the talent hunt was the first step to discovering melodious voices in Balochistan province.