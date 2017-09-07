Take back Nobel Prize of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi: Petition

NEW YORK, Sep 7 (APP): Peace activists have launched an online petition

calling for the Nobel committee to take back Aung San Suu Kyi’s peace prize over Myanmar government’s persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

The petition launched at change.org has already been signed by 366,000

supporters, according to media reports.

“When a laureate cannot maintain peace, then for the sake of peace

itself the prize needs to be returned or confiscated by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee,” the petition reads.

“Therefore, we hereby demand the Chair of the Nobel Peace Prize

Committee confiscate or take back the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Aung San Suu Kyi. Only those who are serious in keeping the world peace may be awarded such a coveted Prize,” it added.

The campaign pointed to the catastrophic humanitarian situation of

Rohingya Muslims, saying, “Until this second, the de facto ruler of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi has done virtually nothing to stop this crime against humanity in her country.”

“Suu Kyi as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate appears to be deaf and have

done nothing to protect her citizens,” it read.

Myanmar’s forces have been attacking Rohingya Muslims and torching

their villages in Rakhine State since October 2016. The attacks have seen a sharp rise since August 25, following a number of armed attacks on police and military posts in the troubled western state.

The Rohingya have also been subject to communal violence by extremist

Buddhists for years, forcing large groups of Muslims to flee their homeland to take refuge in Bangladesh and other neighboring countries.

The latest eruption of violence in Rakhine has killed more than 400

people and triggered an exodus of the Rohingya to Bangladesh, according to reports.

On Wednesday, Dipayan Bhattacharyya, who is spokesman in Bangladesh for

the World Food Program (WFP), said the UN officials have raised their estimate of the total expected Rohingya refugees fleeing to Bangladesh from 120,000 to 300,000.

Myanmar’s government brands more than one million Rohingya Muslims in

the country as “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh. Rohingya Muslims, however, have had roots in the country that go back centuries. They are considered by the UN the “most persecuted minority group in the world.”

The UN believes the government of Myanmar might have committed ethnic

cleansing and crimes against humanity in its crackdown.