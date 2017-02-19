Suspected suicide bomber of Sehwan blast identified: IGP Sindh

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP): The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, A.D. Khawaja Sunday said that the suspected suicide bomber of the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, has been identified.

A police spokesman said that the IGP further maintained that during the search process at the gate of the shrine, the suspected bomber evaded the search and slipped.

The IGP said that most probably the suspect identified was the suicide bomber.

He was of the view that because of the rush, difficulties were faced in collecting evidence.

The IGP further pointed out that the investigating agencies were probing through various angles.