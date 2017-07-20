ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza
Rabbani on Thursday reiterated that supremacy of
democracy and parliament would be protected at all cost.
Before proroguing the session, he said “Democracy,
rule of laws and parliament will be protected at all
cost.
He said, in case any threat to the system, he will
be at the front to protect it.
Responding to the point raised by Senator Usman
Kakar about the payment of honorarium the employees of
PTV, APP and Radio Pakistan who were deputed for
coverage of the budget session, he said, all the concern
departments had already been written about the payment
of the honorarium.
Meanwhile, winding up discussion of the a motion,
minister for Federal Minister for National Food Security
& Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said the
government is trying to reduce the cost of production.
He said the government had already reduced GST on
some agricultural products from 17 per cent to 12 per
cent while on fertilizer it had completely been
abolished.
Supremacy of democracy to be protected at all cost:Rabbani
