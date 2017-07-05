Summoning PM’s daughter for investigation was unethical: Parliamentarians

LAHORE, July 5 (APP): Provincial ministers and members of

the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday said that summoning

the daughter of prime minister for investigation was unethical

as she had done nothing wrong.

“Our leadership is facing the worst accountability for

the sins which they did not commit,” they added.

The ministers – Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Khawaja Imran Nazir,

Tanvir Aslam, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Zaeem Hussain Qadri and

Malik Ahmed Ali – said a single family was being targeted in the

name of accountability and unethical tactics were being

used for the purpose.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the family of a

prime minister was treated shabbily, they added.

They said the entire nation was with Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family and backed his policies.

They suggested that accountability should be done across the

board and not of a particular family.

Meanwhile, MPAs Majid Zahoor, Mian Marghoob Ahmed,

Mian Naseer and Azma Bukhari said that hidden forces were out

to malign the family of the prime minister.

They recalled that during unconstitutional and illegal

era of Pervez Musharraf, the Sharif family had undergone

the worst accountability but nothing was proved against them.

They maintained that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) leader would again emerge victorious and foil all

conspiracies being hatched against him.

The MPAs said some elements, who did not want

development in the country, were determined to stop

development process through their negative politics, but

they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.