State’s writ largely restored, progressing to achieve enduring peace: COAS

KHYBER AGENCY, May 1, 2017: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent a day with troops deployed along Pak-Afghan border here on Monday.

The COAS was briefed about operational preparedness and improved border security measures, including employment of newly raised Frontier Constabulary (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wings, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

He appreciated effective border security arrangements, which have enhanced control on cross border terrorist movement. He hailed exceptionally high morale of the troops and their undaunted determination to eliminate terrorism.

Talking to soldiers, the COAS said “Our nation supports us due to our innumerable sacrifices we have made for defence and security of our motherland. Writ of the state has largely been restored and we are progressing towards enduring peace and stability.”

Earlier, on his arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and Inspector General FC KP.