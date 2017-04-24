State Minister for expediting development projects

HAFIZABAD, April 24 (APP): State Minister for National Health Services,

Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Monday warned that delay in the execution of ongoing development projects would not be tolerated.

She visited Ali Chowk on Sheikhupura road along with officers of

Executive Engineer Highway, Public Health Engineering department, Acting DC and other officers, and expressed dissatisfaction over delay in the start of carpeting of the road from Ali Chowk to Bhoon village which was dug for laying sewerage pipelines.

She said that Rs. 11 million had already been allocated but the

carpeting had not been started, causing a lot of inconvenience to people. She said the carpeting should be started from Saturday otherwise XEN and contractor would be held responsible.

The XEN assured the minister that the work on the road would be started from this week positively.

The minister further said that Rs. 42 million had also been allocated

for the carpeting of Chak Bhatti-Hafizabad road, which would be completed during the current financial year. She said no compromise would be made on quality of material.