Starting election campaign after visiting Data Darbar: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime

minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said starting an election campaign

after visiting shrine of Syed Ali Hajveri (Data Darbar) is tradition of

her elders.

“I am here (Data Darbar) to offer dua and pay regards at as

I am going to inaugurate first election office for NA-120 by-election,”

she said talking to a private news channel.

She said, during the last time campaign for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was

also started by presenting ‘Salaam’ at Data Darbar.

It is mentioned that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, mother of Maryam Nawaz

is contesting election from NA-120, Lahore. The seat had fallen vacant

after disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.