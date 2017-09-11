Standing in first T20 at home would be memorable: Aleem Dar

LAHORE, Sep 11 (APP): Pakistan’s most respected and distinguished cricket

Umpire Aleem Dar on Monday said that standing in his first T20 international at home is going to be a memorable feeling as he has never supervised a T20 match in his own country.

“It is going to be a different event as it has its own significance and

is going to be a memorable moment of my career”, he said while talking to APP here on Monday.

He stood as umpire in as many as 41 T20 international games abroad but

not in one match at the Pakistani soil.

Aleem has the unique distinction of being the recipient of `ICC umpire of

the year’ thrice in recognition of his excellence in the field of umpiring.

“I have achieved a number of milestones in my umpiring career but standing

in my own home ground will be something which I will always cherish in my memories as I have supervised a lot of T20 games abroad”, he said.

Aleem from Lahore welcomed the return of international cricket to

Pakistan and said he was delighted to see that the deadlock has been

broken and international cricket is being played in the country.

“It is a historic moment that ICC chosen World XI having noted players

from seven cricket playing countries is playing in Pakistan and definitely it is going to have a long lasting impact on country’s cricket”, he said.

He said the credit to bring back international cricket to Pakistan goes to the games ruling body, the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board as collective efforts were made by these bodies to help address the cause of international cricket in Pakistan.

Aleem said the tour of World XI will be a defining moment in Pakistan cricket and it will give a tremendous boost to PCB efforts for the overall development of the game.

Aleem will only be supervising the opening encounter between World XI and

Pakistan on September 12, along with Ahsan Raza (on field) and Shozab Raza (third umpire).The ICC has appointed Sir Richie Richardson as the match referee of the series.

After umpiring the Match, Aleem will fly to Dubai to attend Umpire

workshop being held there under the aegis of the ICC.

The rest of the matches of independence cup series between Pak and World

XI will be supervised by the home umpires.