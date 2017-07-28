Standardized syllabus for IOs training formulated to ensure quality: NAB

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability

Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Friday said a standardized

syllabus for all Investigation Officers (IOs) of Bureau has been

formulated to ensure quality and achieve standard application of

laws and rules.

He was addressing a ceremony organized here at National Bank

Training Academy for training of NAB Investigation Officers.

The Chairman said NAB accorded high priority to training of

its Investigation Officers as training was an effective instrument

through which human capabilities were developed for enhancing

practical and productive efforts.

He said NAB recognized centrality of training as a tool of

improvement and maintaining quality of its manpower.

Qamar Zaman said NAB’s training plan for 2017 was being

implemented effectively in order to enhance capacity of its

officers/prosecutors and evaluated their performance so as to form

a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training

needs.

The Chairman said NAB planned to have its own Training Academy

on pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy which would be

established at NAB Headquarter. NAB has already established its

State of Art Digital Forensic Science Laboratory.

He said that NAB had received about 3,43,356 complaints from

individuals and private/public organizations. NAB authorized 11,581

complaint verification, 7587 inquiries, 3846 investigations, filed

2808 corruption references in respective accountability courts and

overall conviction ratio is about 76 per cent.

He said during tenure of present management, NAB recovered Rs.

45 billion of ill-gotten money from corrupt which was all deposited

in national exchequer.

NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation

Team (CIT) in order to benefit from experience and collective wisdom

of senior supervisory officers.

The Chairman NAB appreciated the conduct of training

under supervision of NAB Rawalpindi and facilitated by National Bank

of Pakistan by providing resource persons etc.

Earlier, Nasir Iqbal, Director General informed that NAB

Rawalpindi has planned various training programmes for its

Investigation Officers including capacity building courses, Training

of Trainers (TOT) Course and refresher courses to enhance practical

and productive efforts.