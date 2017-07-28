Standardized syllabus for IOs training formulated to ensure quality: NAB

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability
Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Friday said a standardized
syllabus for all Investigation Officers (IOs) of Bureau has been
formulated to ensure quality and achieve standard application of
laws and rules.
He was addressing a ceremony organized here at National Bank
Training Academy for training of NAB Investigation Officers.
The Chairman said NAB accorded high priority to training of
its Investigation Officers as training was an effective instrument
through which human capabilities were developed for enhancing
practical and productive efforts.
He said NAB recognized centrality of training as a tool of
improvement and maintaining quality of its manpower.
Qamar Zaman said NAB’s training plan for 2017 was being
implemented effectively in order to enhance capacity of its
officers/prosecutors and evaluated their performance so as to form
a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training
needs.
The Chairman said NAB planned to have its own Training Academy
on pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy which would be
established at NAB Headquarter. NAB has already established its
State of Art Digital Forensic Science Laboratory.
He said that NAB had received about 3,43,356 complaints from
individuals and private/public organizations. NAB authorized 11,581
complaint verification, 7587 inquiries, 3846 investigations, filed
2808 corruption references in respective accountability courts and
overall conviction ratio is about 76 per cent.
He said during tenure of present management, NAB recovered Rs.
45 billion of ill-gotten money from corrupt which was all deposited
in national exchequer.
NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation
Team (CIT) in order to benefit from experience and collective wisdom
of senior supervisory officers.
The Chairman NAB appreciated the conduct of training
under supervision of NAB Rawalpindi and facilitated by National Bank
of Pakistan by providing resource persons etc.
Earlier, Nasir Iqbal, Director General informed that NAB
Rawalpindi has planned various training programmes for its
Investigation Officers including capacity building courses, Training
of Trainers (TOT) Course and refresher courses to enhance practical
and productive efforts.