Stability in Pakistan integral to China’s development: Ambassador

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Ambassador of People’s Republic

of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing, has said that China cannot

afford to lose Pakistan because stability in its neighbourhood

is integral to China’s development.

He made these remarks while speaking at an interactive

policy dialogue organized by Lahore Centre for Peace Research

(LCPR) on the topic “Pakistan-China Relations in the 21st

century” which was arranged in his honour, said in a press release issued here Saturday.

In his keynote speech, the Ambassador of China emphasized

that Pakistan matters to China’s vision of development and

growth as enshrined in last year’s 19th China’s Communist

Party Convention.

He said that Pakistan’s importance to China would continue

to increase because of the all-weather Pak-China relations

and centrality of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

route in the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI).

Yao said that a stable Pakistan was vital to China’s

growth. The Ambassador reminded the distinguished gathering

that China envisages CPEC to be a lead project for connectivity

and peace.

He said the project was not only for the benefit of

Pakistan and China as ‘ownership of CPEC finally belongs to

the whole world’.

Earlier, Ambassador Shamshad Ahmed Khan, former foreign

secretary and currently Chairman Lahore Center for Peace

Research, highlighted the unwavering commitment of Pakistan

and China’s leadership to build stronger economic and social

ties between the two countries.

He emphasised that China’s relations with Pakistan were not

based on transient interests but have remained unconditional. He

said that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a huge

regional agenda with mutual interests rooted in China’s and

Pakistan’s common vision for a better future and prosperity

of the region.

Rooted within BRI was China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) initiative that harbours economic prosperity for greater

benefit of the entire region. He praised the Chinese leadership

in promoting world-wide connectivity for socio-economic development

and reiterated that Pakistan was also determined in its commitment

to support CPEC.

The event was attended by the Chinese Consul General Long

Dingbin, former Finance Minister, Dr Salman Shah, former Pakistan

diplomats and notable defense analysts and people from the

academia.