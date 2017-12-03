Speedo Bus service to be started in Lodhran, Bahawalpur next week: CM

LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that after Lahore and Multan, Speedo Bus Service would be commenced in Lodhran and Bahawalpur in next week.

“Delivering standard, rapid and modern transportation services to people is our primary priority for which

resources of billions of rupees have been spent to provide people with comfortable and dignified travelling

facilities,” he added.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting through video-link which was held to review headway of the

project and other related issues.

He said the Metro Bus Service had assumed a significance as millions of people were reaching their destination every day through this service in the cities. The latest system of Metro Bus Service had brought ground-breaking change in the transport sector, he added.

He said that launching of Speedo Bus Service for the convenience of people was a revolutionary step of the

Punjab government. All arrangements had been completed for the launch of the service in Lodhran and Bahawalpur,

he added.

The chief minister said the wonderful bus service, in which the latest system of E-Ticketing had been introduced,

would be a gift of the Punjab government for the people of two cities.

Provincial Minister for Transport Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, MNA Mehar Ishtaiq Ahmed, Advisor Dr Umar Saif,

the chief secretary, Chairman Planning and Development and other officials attended the meeting through video-link

from the Civil Secretariat while deputy commissioners of the concerned districts and Commissioner Bahawalpur

participated in the meeting.