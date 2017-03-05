Special traffic plan on PSL Final

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP): The City Traffic Police and administration made a comprehensive traffic, parking and shuttle service plan to address traffic jam issue on the event of PSL final on Sunday.

The people were asked to follow the plan through banners.

A senior city traffic official told APP that

surrounding areas of Gaddafi Stadium were declared as ‘No go areas’.

The parking space for traffic from Mughalpura, Mall Road, Jail Road, and Canal Road was allocated at the FC College.

He said that the spectators from Mozang, Ichra, and Wahdat Road parked their cars and motorcycles under Muslim Town flyover.

The traffic from Kahna, Kot Lakhpat, and Model Town parked their vehicles between Chowk Centre Point Gulberg and Firdous Market.

The parking place for the traffic coming from Motorway, Thokar Niaz Baig, WAPDA Town, Garden town was carved out at Barkat market.

Traffic from Defense, Cantt, and Guberg was provided parking at Liberty parking behind Sun Fort hotel.

Shah Jamal and Zahoor Illahi Road from Canal Road remained open to keep the traffic flowing.

Walton Road was used to go to Cantt and Mughapura from Kahna, Kot Lakhpat and Cantt.

The traffic police officer advised the residents of Firdous Market, Hussain Chowk, and M M Alam Road to proceed to Main Boulevard and Siddiq Trade centre through Mini Market.

Fawwara No.1 Siddiq Trade Centre, Pul Nehar remained open for regular traffic from Jail Road to Qurtaba Chowk.