ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):A special literary session on “Allama Muhammad Iqbal “ would be held on April 21 here at three-day National Book Mela to be held from April 19 at Pak China Friendship Centre, Islamabad.

Eminent scholar Prof. Fatah Muhammad Malik would preside over the literary session.

The session was aimed to pay tribute to the literary contributions of great Philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said a news release.

Prominent scholars including Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Haroon Rasheed Tabbasum and Arij Yusaf Minhaj would present their papers on the life and literary contributions of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the literary session.

The literary session would be hosted by Prof. Muhammad Akram, Director PGC whereas Prof. Qaiser Nadeem would be the stage secretary on the occasion.

Shehrbano Bibi and Hamza Bashir would present Kalam-e-Iqbal in the end of the session.