Speakers call for joint mechanism on connectivity, security, anti-terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):The heads of the parliaments from six regional countries at the First Speakers’ Conference on
Sunday called for establishing a joint mechanism to cope with the challenges of terrorism and
security besides promoting the inter-region connectivity.
Hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan, the three-day conference commenced here
with an objective to focus the parliamentary cooperation for peace, connectivity and prosperity
in the region. The theme of conference is “the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional
connectivity”.
Besides, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the Wolisi Jirga
of Afghanistan Abdul Rauf Ibraheemi, Speaker of the Shoora-e-Islami of Iran Dr. Ali Larejani,
Chairman of the State Duma of Federal Assembly of Russia Volodin Vyacheslav Viktorovich,
Speaker of Grand Turkish Assembly Ismail Kehrman and Vice Chairman of the National
People’s Congress of China Zhang Ping, addressed the inaugural session of the international
event.
They also appreciated Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for convening the
conference to discuss the important issue, presently confronting the whole world.
Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress China
Zhang Ping said ” no country alone can address the challenges, being faced by the mankind
and therefore, we will have to work together to tackle them.”
He said the six countries of the region have gathered here to discuss the important
challenges of the humanity. “We should commit to secure peace and stability through collective
efforts”. He said that China is working with the international community to combat terrorism and
stressed the need for joint efforts to defeat this menace.
“China wants peaceful settlement of issues confronting the international community” he
added.
He said that China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) project to connect the whole world will
be beneficial for all.
Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Dr. Ali Ardeshir Larijani said Islam is the
religion of peace and those, misusing the name of religion for terrorist activities are doing no
service to Islam.
He said occupation of other countries, poverty and under-development are some of the
causes of extremism and terrorism and these must be addressed to overcome the problem.
“We have to see the root-causes of the terrorism while fighting with it” he added.
President of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi said “addressing the
challenge of terrorism should be our priority as our progress, peace and prosperity are
deeply linked to it.”
He said the problem is assuming new dimensions as terrorist groups have modern weapons
and ammunition. The terrorists are targeting the civilians, women and children in the name of
religion.
He said, “Islam does not allow anyone to kill people as it is against the humanity, killing
one people means killing of whole humanity.” Afghanistan is fighting against terrorism as a
front line state, he added. He said “without joint efforts fight against terrorism cannot be
won”
Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation
Vyacheslav V. Volodin said “we can defeat terrorism through collective efforts.” He
called for choking funding for terrorism and strengthening legislative measures in
this regard. “We can only effectively fight the against terrorism jointly,” he added.
Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman said the
conference is going to yield positive results and therefore, it needs to be made
permanent feature. He said Turkey has also remained a victim of terrorism.
He said that for last many years, Turkey has been facing terrorism. He also
endorsed the idea of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of establishing a permanent secretariat
of the speakers’ conference.
