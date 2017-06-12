SPARC organizes seminar on Child Labour

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): The Society for the Protection of

Rights of Child (SPARC) in collaboration with Safa Gold Mall

Management on Monday organized a seminar on child labour in

connection with World’s Child Labor Day.

Germany Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel, French Ambassador

Ms. Martine Durance, Austria Ambassador Brigitta Blaha and officials

from US embassy, Royal Norwegian embassy, Australian embassy and

from various international non-governmental organizations attended

the seminar, said a press release.

In their speeches, the participants of the seminar said there

was a dire need for creating awareness among the people about child

labor to eliminate the menace in its all forms.

They said a social movement should be launched besides implementation of laws in letter and spirit so that no child is left out at labour.

At conclusion of the seminar, Safa Gold Mall’s owner Rana

Abdul Qayyum thanked the guests of the seminar.

He vowed that his Mall would continue making contributions to the efforts against child labor in the country.

He said the Mall’s management has warned owners of the

shopkeepers against induction of under-age child at their shops. He

said all the office boys/salesmen working at the shops in the Mall

were youth.