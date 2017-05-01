Sindh Governor seeks revived spirit for economic stability

KARACHI, May 1 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Monday urged the members of Memon community to revive the spirit with which they had helped newly born Pakistan gain economic stability 70 years ago.

Addressing a ceremony held to commemorate 35th anniversary of United Memon Jamaat, he said the present day Karachi is in dire of the same spirit so as to regain its reputation of the city of opportunities.

Hailing their contribution towards economic stability of the country, the Governor said members of the community on the basis of their outstanding entrepreneurial skills and capacities had played active role in keeping the private sector fully activated.

“This has turned our private sector as the biggest source of employment for the people of the country,” said Governor of Sindh.

He, on the occasion also appreciated apolitical role played by the community in upliftment of the masses, through wide range of public welfare scheme.

“How can one forget Abdul Sattar Edhi who dedicated his entire life to serve human kind,” said Sindh Governor mentioning that numerous educational, vocational training, skill development and healthcare centres established over the years by philanthropists belonging to the Memon community of the country can also never be ignored.

Sindh Governor also referred to measures adopted by the federal government for economic revival of the country with the motive to regain its lost status of one of the fastest growing economies.

President, United Memon Jamaat, Aziz Memon on the occasion discussed in detail different projects pursued through platform of the association.

He also referred to history and past achievements of the United Memon Jamaat.

The ceremony was also addressed by known industrialists Arif Habib and Bashir Jan Muhammad.

Later awards were distributed among distinguished members of the community including Justice (retd) Abdul Hafiz Memon, Seth Ahmad Dawood, Yahya Ahmad Bawani, Qasim Parekh, Abdul Jabbar Khamisani, Abdul Ghaffar and Ismail Sabunwala.

Posthumous Life Time Award was conferred on Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Sindh Governor also donated Rs.500,000 for the endowment fund of

United Memon Jamaat.