Sindh Governor hails contribution of christian community

KARACHI, July 25 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair

here Tuesday hailed the contribution made by members of christian

community for promotion of education and health sectors in the

country.

Talking to a 13-member delegation of New Apostolic Church, led by

Rev. John Qadir, he said services rendered by citizens belonging to

different communities, including christians, has paved the way for

social development in the country.

“Our country owes its development and progress to the committed

citizens with different religious backgrounds and from varied walks of

life,” said the Governor of Sindh.

He on the occasion also extensively discussed measures being

adopted for social, political and economic empowerment of minority

communities.

Special attention is also being paid for development work in the

areas inhabited by people with limited resources and assured that

problems shared by the delegation regarding christian community will

be duly addressed.

“The federal government is particularly working on a road-map

focussed on economic development,” said the provincial governor.

Mentioning that a special development package is being envisaged

for Karachi, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has taken

upon himself to ensure meaningful development across the Sindh.

“Funds have also been issued for development work in Jacobabad,

Thatta, Hyderabad, alongwith Karachi and other parts of the province,”

he said.

With particular reference to Karachi, he said restoration of law

and order has led to surge in investment in the commercial hub of the

country.