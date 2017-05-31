Sindh Governor assures solution of problems faced by minority members

KARACHI, May. 31 (APP): Treating the members of minority

communities well in any given muslim society was an important component of Islamic teachings, Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair said on Wednesday.

Talking to General Secretary of PML (N), Sindh’s minority wing,

Khaildas Kohistani at Governor House, he said founders of Pakistan

were also absolutely committed to protect the rights of non-muslim

citizens of the country.

“Infact they firmly believed in equal rights for all citizens of

Pakistan, including religious freedom without any distinction,”

the Sindh Governor added.

He said “it was because of their steadfast approach and strength

of character that our leaders laid foundation of a society where

religious minorities achieved indisputable success in all fields of

life.”

Responding to the complaints registered by PML-N’s minority wing

in particular context of dearth of development work in their

respective areas of residence, the Governor said federal government

accorded top priority to development.

“Cognizant of their limitations constitution of the country

extends special concessions to minority communities,” he said.

Elaborating his stance, he said a significant quota had been

reserved for non muslim Pakistanis in policy making bodies, government

departments, educational and professional training institutions etc.

“This is besides the fact that minority members can also contest

or apply on open seats through sheer basis of merit,” he said.

Sindh governor said provincial government was also conscious of

problems faced by people in general and this particularly include

those representing minority communities.

He assured that laws adopted at provincial and national

assemblies for social rights of non-muslim communities would be

implemented in right spirit through close coordination among

government functionaries, community leaders and public representative

of concerned areas.

Khaildas Kohistani appreciated interest shown by the government

to wards the issues specific to non muslim citizens of the province

and hoped that efforts would be made to expedite enforcement of laws

adopted for protection of the rights of minority communities.