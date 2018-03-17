Shehbaz,Chinese envoy discuss Pak-China ties

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif and Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jin

met here Saturday to discuss matters of mutual interest,

promotion of Pakistan-China relationships, development on

the CPEC projects and expansion of ties between the

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Communist

Party of China.

The Chinese ambassador congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for

his election as PML-N President and also conveyed greetings

on behalf of the Communist Party of China.

The ambassador viewed that election of Shehbaz Sharif as

the party head was acknowledgement of his capabilities and

hardwork, adding that relationships between the PML-N and

the Communist Party of China would improve further under

leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

He mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif had given an exemplary

development to Punjab and for this reason the people of the

province gave special honour to him. Inviting the Chief Minister

to the conference of international political parties in China,

the ambassador said” “Your participation will be honour for

the leadership of China.”

While, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N and the Communist

Party of China were traditional friendly parties and bilateral

relations between two parties would improve further. He said

China was a trusted friend of Pakistan and Chinese leadership

had proved its love for Pakistan through CPEC which had

proved to be a game changer for the region.

“Friendship between Pakistan and China has been transformed

into timeless relationship and we are proud of friendship

with Chin,” he said and added that CPEC had been proved as a

gift and it had improved bilateral ties between China

and Pakistan and gave a new dimension to their friendship.

He said there was no parallel of Pakistan-China friendship

in the current situation and the people of Pakistan could not

ignore the exemplary friendship of China. He added the

relationship between Pakistan and China was touching new

heights.

He thanked the leadership of China for their best wishes for

his election as the head of the PML-N.