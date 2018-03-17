Shehbaz,Chinese envoy discuss Pak-China ties

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif and Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jin
met here Saturday to discuss matters of mutual interest,
promotion of Pakistan-China relationships, development on
the CPEC projects and expansion of ties between the
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Communist
Party of China.
The Chinese ambassador congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for
his election as PML-N President and also conveyed greetings
on behalf of the Communist Party of China.
The ambassador viewed that election of Shehbaz Sharif as
the party head was acknowledgement of his capabilities and
hardwork, adding that relationships between the PML-N and
the Communist Party of China would improve further under
leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.
He mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif had given an exemplary
development to Punjab and for this reason the people of the
province gave special honour to him. Inviting the Chief Minister
to the conference of international political parties in China,
the ambassador said” “Your participation will be honour for
the leadership of China.”
While, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N and the Communist
Party of China were traditional friendly parties and bilateral
relations between two parties would improve further. He said
China was a trusted friend of Pakistan and Chinese leadership
had proved its love for Pakistan through CPEC which had
proved to be a game changer for the region.
“Friendship between Pakistan and China has been transformed
into timeless relationship and we are proud of friendship
with Chin,” he said and added that CPEC had been proved as a
gift and it had improved bilateral ties between China
and Pakistan and gave a new dimension to their friendship.
He said there was no parallel of Pakistan-China friendship
in the current situation and the people of Pakistan could not
ignore the exemplary friendship of China. He added the
relationship between Pakistan and China was touching new
heights.
He thanked the leadership of China for their best wishes for
his election as the head of the PML-N.
Shehbaz,Chinese envoy discuss Pak-China ties
LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad