Shehbaz Sharif congratultes Turk President Erdogan

LAHORE,April 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Turk President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan and congratulated him on his success in referendum.
The chief minister said the people of Turkey had once
again expressed their confidence in his great leadership.
He said that under the dynamic leadership of Recep Tayyip
Erdogan, Turkey had made rapid progress.
He said the people of Turkey, by casting vote in favour
of their popular leader in referendum, had proved that he lived
in their hearts. The way Recep Tayyip Erdogan had supported
his people and served them, this referendum was victory to this
service, he added.
He said the Turk people through the power of their votes
had proved that there was no alternate to the politics of
hardwork, service and honesty.
