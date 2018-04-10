Shehbaz Sharif carried out record development projects in South Punjab: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif carried out record development work in South Punjab and the election in Lodhran was reflection of trust in the projects of PML-N.

Talking to media persons at the hearing of Accountability Court here, he said those who left PML-N never belonged to their party and they did not have background of Muslim League.

“These people never voted when I was elected as president of the party,” he added.

He said the party knew about these people who brought a bad name to politics as they joined a dictator when he was in power and in the democratic period, these people joined PML-N.

Some people suddenly start feeling love for the people of South Punjab, he remarked.

The progress in South Punjab under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif was appreciable and people of South Punjab acknowledged the development work done in their areas, he added.

He said he was hopeful that people would vote for their party symbol “lion”.

He said nine seats of Punjab province were reduced and PML-N accepted it in the national interest, adding all parties should do politics of principles.

Nawaz Sharif said decision in court case against him should be based on justice.

He was of the view that presence of Imran Khan in the politics of the country was not a good omen.

To a question, he said the issue of missing persons was an important matter.

Kidnapping someone was a big crime and the parents and children of the missing persons were going through a painful time as they did not know whether their loved ones were alive or dead.

Maryam Nawaz said those who carried out development work in the country were being dragged in courts.

She said PML-N completed development projects like Neelum Jhelum hydro project, which was kept pending by the previous governments.