Shehbaz rejects Avenfield verdict

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Friday rejected the Avenfield case

verdict.

“The decision will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s political history,” he said

addressing a news conference at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat.

“This politically motivated decision against Nawaz Sharif and her daughter is a bid to influence results of the upcoming general election,” he said.

“The verdict is unjust as no solid evidence has been presented and Nawaz Shaif’s ownership of the Avenfield

apartments has not been proven,” he said and added, “It is a flawed case and carries many loopholes.”