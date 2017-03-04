Shehbaz, Nisar satisfy over PSL arrangements

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in a meeting here on Saturday, expressed their satisfaction over security arrangements for final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Chief Minister thanked the Interior Minister for providing full support for security arrangements for the final match on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the federal government.

He said, “We are thankful to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

and the federal government for providing helicopters on the request

of the Punjab government for air surveillance.” He said that without compromising on security, every step would be taken which may not disturb the routine life of the citizens.

The Chief Minister Punjab and Interior Minister rejected the so-called statement of opposition leaders with regard to deployment of security officials for the final, and said that statement of opposition leaders is beyond facts about deployment of 60,000 security officials for the final

match.

They are doing politics over security arrangements of this mega event. Security arrangements are being politicized and an attempt is being made to create a feeling of discomfort. Around 10,000 security officials are deputed for this mega event and this number is not quite big for arranging this mega event in a big city like Lahore.

The Interior Minister apprised the Chief Minister about high-level security related meeting held in Islamabad yesterday. Both the leaders expressed their satisfaction over the joint operations of Punjab police and the rangers.