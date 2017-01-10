LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of extension project of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Government of the Punjab Hospital Muzaffargarh and also inaugurated family medicine clinic of the hospital.

Completion of extension project will result in an increase of 400 beds in the hospital due to which its bed capacity will rise to 500 beds.

A sum of more than nine billion rupees will be spent on the project. Moreover, 113 acre land has been acquired for the extension of the hospital.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone of the project of increase of 250 beds in the first phase of the hospital and the project will be completed by the end of current year.

He also visited Recep Tayyip Erdogan Government of the Punjab Hospital Muzaffargarh and reviewed medical facilities. He went to various sections of the hospital and inquired after the patients. He inquired from the patients about the medical facilities available at the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the availability of splendid healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that modern health facilities were being extended to patients in the hospital and he was pleased to see use of modern equipment for the treatment of patients. He said that he was determined to provide such modern machinery in all hospitals of the province. He said that besides modern equipment, trained doctors and staff had been appointed at the hospital and were infused with the spirit of service to ailing humanity.

He said as a result of extension of the hospital, medical problems of the people of South Punjab would be resolved and he was happy to see that the hospital had earned a name for itself in a very short period of time due to which not only people of different districts of south Punjab but patients from Balochistan also came to the hospital for treatment.

The Chief Minister said that whenever he met Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he expressed deep love for the people of Pakistan and Punjab and the Turk President extended commendable cooperation for construction of the hospital.

Shehbaz Sharif said that health sector would be improved under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and it was his promise to the people that health problems of the masses would be resolved.

to humanity. He said that modern and quality health services were provided at the hospital due to which people of south Punjab as well as Balochistan came to the hospital.

He said that an important feature of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Government of the Punjab Hospital Muzaffargarh was that it was being operated by an NGO Indus Trust while it was being patronized by Punjab government and being provided all out resources.

The Chief Minister said that he was asked to name Recep Tayyip Erdogan Government of the Punjab Hospital Muzaffargarh as Shehbaz Sharif Hospital as Punjab government was to provide funds to the hospital but he said that the real benefactor should not be forgotten. He said that Turkey was a brotherly Islamic country who had helped people of Pakistan in every hour of need and also built a splendid hospital and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Government of the Punjab Hospital Muzaffargarh was a symbol of Pak-Turk friendship. He said that he had taken up the mission of improvement of all government hospitals of the province and he would not rest content until the desired results were achieved and health sector was revolutionized.

He said that work had been started on Recep Tayyip Erdogan Government of the Punjab Hospital Muzaffargarh and would be completed by the end of current year. He said that a medical college and a nursing school would be constructed while best residential facilities would be provided to doctors and staff. He said that state-of-the-art machinery would also be brought for extension project.