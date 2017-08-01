Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected as 28th prime minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): The National Assembly Tuesday
backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) designated candidate Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi for the post of prime minister of Pakistan, who
would serve as 28th elected Prime Minister of the country.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was designated for the post as
interim prime minister by the PML-N leadership.
Out of the twenty-seven prime ministers who served the
country since 1947, twenty-two were elected by the National
Assembly while five had served as caretakers.
After independence, country’s first prime minister was
Liaquat Ali Khan who was appointed by the Governor General in
1947.
During the years 1951 to 1958, Khawaja Nazimuddin,
Muhammad Ali Bogra, Chaudhry Mohammed Ali, Hussain Shaheed
Suharwardy, Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar and Malik Firoz Khan
Noon served in the office of prime minister of Pakistan.
The office of the chief executive of the country was
abolished during December 20, 1971 to August 14, 1973.
After a year, seven months and 25 days, former president
Yahya Khan, appointed Nurul Amin as 8th prime minister in
1971.
Under new constitution of 1973, the post was recreated
and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became prime minister on August 14,
1973.
The post was again abolished during July 5, 1977 to
March 24 1985 (for about 8 years) after late general Zia
Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq became the chief martial law
administrator.
Muhammad Khan Junejo served as the tenth elected prime
minister on the basis of non-party based elections in 1985.
But the post was again held in abeyance during May 29, 1988 to
December 2, 1988.
Then, Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto became the first woman
prime minister of Pakistan in the general elections of 1988
followed by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in 1990.
Both Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif each held the
position for two non-consecutive terms between 1988 and 1999.
Mir Zafrullah Khan Jamali, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain,
Shaukat Aziz, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf
also served during the period till 2013.
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also became the thrice elected
prime minister in the general elections during June 2013 and
became the longest serving prime minister in the history of
Pakistan.
Mian Muhammad Soomor served as the longest time serving
caretaker prime minister whereas Balakh Sher Mazari as the
shortest serving caretaker.
Moin Qureshi, Malik Miraj Khalid and Hazar Khan Khoso
also served as caretaker prime ministers.